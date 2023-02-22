Sharon Edwards

Sharon Edwards was born in Walla Walla, Washington to parents, Paul Edwards and Irene (Beeson) Edwards. Irene married Walt Smith when Sharon was a toddler.

Sharon Smith attended an all-age school at Riverside, Washington, graduating in 1954. Sharon met and married her husband, Richard “Dick” Roe in 1954 also. They had three children, Kenneth “Ken,” Delora “Missy” and Richard “Steve.” She loved her family very much!

Sharon and her husband Dick were orchardists… known for raising peaches, pears and apples. Sharon was a talented artist, you may have seen her artwork – apple head dolls at Regal Fruit warehouse, oil paintings, wood burning, carved wooden clocks, or in later years, she completed large beautiful cross stitch needlepoints which she custom framed for friends and family.

Sharon’s true passion was her miniature horses– she had a farm “R-Hossy-N-Da” in Tonasket, Washington for many years. She was proud to show off her miniatures in local parades such as Founder’s Day, horse visits to the nursing home, visits from the elementary kids for field trip or most proudly at competitive events, such as Grand Nationals in Texas with her grand champion stud.

Sharon L. Roe passed away in Wenatchee, Washington. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, (Paul Edwards and Irene Smith); brother, James Richard “Dick” Edwards; brother, Dan Edwards; sister, Nina “Maxine” McNamara; sister, Gail Petersen; husband, Dick; both her sons, Ken and Steve and her grandson, Robert “Trevor” Richardson.

Sharon is survived by her only living child, Delora “Missy” Bostic; daughter-in-law, Carol Roe (Ken); sisters, Edna Mae Hinger, Kathy Robinson and Beverly McCready; brothers, Eldon Edwards, Robert “Bob” Edwards, Kenneth “Kenny” Smith; grandchildren, Brian Richardson, Mikel Richardson, Chad Roe and Tasha (Roe) Latshaw; several great grandchildren and best friends Ken and Cindy Porter.

Donations would be appreciated to any research facility that specializes in Dementia Research & Cures. Thank You!

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Bergh Chapel. Interment is to follow at the Tonasket Cemetery. The Reverend Marilyn Wilder will be officiating the service.