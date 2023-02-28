Elva Helm

Elva Helm, 83, of Oroville, Washington, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 in Tonasket, Washington. She was born on February 18, 1940 to Edward and Doris Fletcher Rise on the family farm in Molson, Washington.

Elva Helm was a lifelong Okanogan County resident– born in Molson, Washington to the Rise family, whose tree has grown over a century’s worth of roots in this region.

She was a woman of many talents and interests, including history (and preserving it), quilting and piano. She loved sharing her interests with her family, and there was nothing she couldn’t do. Some of her notable achievements were writing and collaborating on many historical books and playing piano for Faith Lutheran Church for 64 years. She had a long career, working as the Postmaster for the Wauconda Post office, retiring in 1998.

Elva’s hobbies were an example of how she loved her family and gave of herself in the writing of several family tree-type books. And, all of her grandkids will remember her fondly every time they warm themselves under one of her wonderful heavy denim quilts.

Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”

Her family is quite large and one of her favorite things to do was spend time with them. Elva used her skills for good. Her high school up in Molson was converted into a museum in 1982, she would donate her handmade clothing items and quilts to the museum to keep the legacy of Molson alive. Elva was well known and loved in Oroville and the surrounding communities, having been a resident her whole life, she was even honored with the Grand Marshal title for the Oroville May Festival in 2018. She will be greatly missed.

Elva is survived by her children, Brad Helm, Greg and Charlene Helm and Marcia and Edward Naillon; siblings, Karen and Lee Cockle, Alfred and Roberta Rise, Ralph and Linda Rise and Marylin Cross; numerous grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Delmar Helm; her parents and her brother, Larry Rise.

The service is Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Oroville Faith Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. with Pastor Chuck Cooley officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Molson Cemetery. Due to the snow and cold weather, everyone that wants to can go directly to the Molson Grange. The coffee will be ready. There will be potluck salads and desserts. Sandwich fixings provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Molson School Museums.