Noreen Olma named Washington State Cattlewoman of the Year

Noreen Olma, a member of the Okanogan County Cattlewomen ,has been named the 2024 recipient of the Washington State Cattlewoman of the Year award. “We are beyond lucky to have her as one of our members. Thank you for all you do,” said the Okanogan County Cattlewomen. Okanogan County Cattlewomen/submitted photo

