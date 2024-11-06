Nick Timm leading Marc Doney for county commissioner in Tuesday’s general election

In the first count of ballots for the general election, Nick Timm leads for the position of Okanogan County Commissioner, Dist. 1, over Marc Donney.

OKANOGAN – In the first count of the ballots for the Presidential Election, Nick Timm is out in front for the position of Okanogan County Commissioner, District 1, over Marc Donney.

Timm received 7,950 votes, or 63.85 percent, of the ballots cast in the unofficial first count. Doney received 4,501, or 36.15 percent, of those cast.

The winner of the race will fill the seat being vacated by Commissioner Chris Branch at the end of his term.

Incumbent Andy Hoover, who ran unopposed, received 9,945 votes and will serve another four-year term in District 2.

In the two races for 7th District Representative, Position 1 and Position 2, Republican Andrew Engell has the lead for Position 1 with 7,138, or 54.87 percent, of the votes in Okanogan County. His opponent, Republican Soo Ing-Moody, the mayor of Twisp, has 5,870 votes, or 45.13 percent. Engell leads district-wide as well with 30,685 votes (62.52%) to Ing-Moody’s 17,941 votes (35.55%).

In the race for 7th District Representative, Position 2, Republican Hunter Abell is out in front among Okanogan County voters with 8,540 votes, or 62.27 percent. Democrat Paul “Rocky” Dean received 5,175 votes, or 37.73 percent. District-wide Abell has 36,559 (69.67%) and Dean has 15,840 (309.19%).

Okanogan County followed the national trend and cast most of their votes for Republican Donald Trump for president. Trump had 8,031 votes to Democrat Kamala Harris’ 5,774.

While Democrat Bob Ferguson has a big lead for Washington State Governor statewide, Okanogan County voters preferred Republican Dave Reichert.

As of the first count, Lauren McCloy leads Wayne “Bud” Stevie for the position of Okanogan County Public Utility District (PUD) Commissioner District 2. McCloy received 6,538 votes, or 52.30 percent to Stevie’s 5,962 votes, or 47.70 percent.

The county is favoring Initiative Measure 2096, but is rejecting Initiative Measures 2109, 2117 and 2124.

The ballot counts are unofficial until certified.

“Our second unofficial count will be Nov. 8 by 6 p.m. We have approximately 2928 votes left to count,” said Chief Deputy Auditor Jamie Groomes.