Robert (Bob) Cook, age 93 of Loomis, died on September 21, 2024. He was born on October 5, 1930 in Tonasket, Washington to parents John and Naomi (Colbert) Cook.

Bob grew up attending schools in Loomis and Tonasket where he graduated from high school. On November 16, 1950 he entered the U.S. Navy. He married Lorainne Miller October 23, 1953 and they made their first home in Pensacola, Florida. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy the couple returned to Washington State purchasing property and a grocery store in Loomis. Together they ran the store and also owned apple orchards. Bob also raised Black Angus cattle for many years. He was a member of the American Angus Association, the Grange and the Eagles.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Jan and Jon Penfold and Sandy (Vern) Whitmore; granddaughter, Tracy Hunt; grandson, Ryan Whitmore and great-granddaughter, Kori Whitmore and special friends, Tony and Amanda Call and their children Audrey and Grant, who were very special to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine; sister, Nellie; brothers, Glen, Fred and Roy and grandson, Jon.

A Celebration of Life lunch for Bob and Lorriane will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 12 Noon at the Cook home. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

