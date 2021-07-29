Chester “Chet” Ralph Haney

Chester “Chet” Ralph Haney left this earth to go home to his Savior on July 15, 2021. He was born in Littlefork, Minnesota to Frank Hartman and Grace Naomi Haney, on January 28, 1939.

Chet had seven brothers and four sisters and they were all older than him: William (Bill), Harry, Annie Olson, Frances, Richard (Dick), Rosemarie (Rosie) Olson, Winifred (Winnie) Barker, Laura Hepp, Robert (Bob), and James (Jim).

He was preceded in death by his father who lived two weeks short of his 100th birthday and his mother who died when Chet was four-years-old. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters. Jim’s wife Jeannie in Minnesota, Dick’s wife Lois in Colorado and France’s wife Wanda in Minnesota are all living.

Chet married Margaret (Marge) Criswell in Prineville, Oregon on July 15, 1959. Together they raised a son, Robert Alan of Austin, Nevada and daughter, Michele Ann of Bonney Lake, Washington. They have a grandson, Jordan Haney of Everett, Washington; granddaughters, Alyssa Haney of Elko, Nevada; Jenna Jewett of Elko and Caitlin Holman. They also have three great grandsons, Tristen and Christian of Elko and Hunter of Everett.

The family came to Washington after his mother died and he began school in Oroville. The family stayed in Washington for two years before going back to Ray, Minnesota, where his dad had a homestead. Chet had another year of schooling in Washington. In Minnesota, the homestead was six miles from the neighbors, so the children boarded in town during the school year. After school on Friday they would walk the six miles out to the homestead. After dropping out of high school, Chet moved to Oregon and finished high school in Prineville.

Chet worked for the U.S. Forest Service on the Ochoco National Forest, the Umpqua National Forest, the Wenatchee National Forest and the Boise National Forest. He worked in engineering, laying out roads, designing roads and road and bridge inspecting. The end of his career he became a certified general appraiser and was involved in land purchases and exchanges. After retiring from the Forest Service, Chet began his own business doing real estate research. He fully retired in 2012.

Chet enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hand-loading. He loved the timber and belonged to the Washington Farm Forestry. One of Chet’s enjoyments was reading and he liked the study of trees. Just like the rest of the family, he loved to tell stories and he loved telling jokes. When the family would get together there was constant story time: 50 below zero in Minnesota the heavy equipment wouldn’t start, owls diving at a person walking home from school after dark, watching the trailer tire roll by the car while driving down the road.

Chet was a member of the Oroville Free Methodist Church and he served with joy in various ways. Chet’s memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in care of arrangements