Ronald “Ron” Pilkinton

Surrounded by his loving family, Ronald “Ron” Lynn Pilkinton, 67, peacefully joined his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Springfield, Missouri, on August 18, 1957, to John and Allene (Essary) Pilkinton, Ron was the eighth of 14 children.

He grew up in Tonasket, Washington and graduated from high school in 1975. Ron’s strong work ethic was evident early in life, excelling as a student-athlete while also operating an orchard as a foreman from the age of 16. His early days were also spent hunting the mountains near Pine Creek and fishing at Whitestone Lake with his brothers and friends.

In 1978, Ron embarked on a long and influential career with Wilbur-Ellis Company, starting in Tonasket and later, relocating to Chelan in 1984. During his tenure, he served in many roles including Tree Fruit Consultant, Regional Business Manager and Vice President. His commitment, vast knowledge, and the relationships he built with colleagues, growers and suppliers left a profound and lasting influence on the agricultural community, both locally and globally. Ron’s signature yellow note pad “to do lists” and Day-Timer schedule set the course for his day. Rising early each morning, he joyfully seized each day, tackling more in 24 hours than some could in an entire week.

Ron’s love for agriculture was closely matched by his passion for basketball. Not only did he immensely enjoy playing the game, but he also dedicated many years to coaching. His influence reached far beyond the basketball court as he instilled values of hard work, integrity, and perseverance in the countless young men and women he mentored. Among his proudest accomplishments were coaching his two daughters, Kayla and Cassie and helping lead the Chelan Lady Goats to a 2A State Basketball Championship in 2004.

Above all, Ron’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He was devoted to the love of his life, Tammy, for 48 years of marriage and adored their two daughters, Kayla and Cassie. He was proud of his girls’ many successes and never missed an opportunity to watch them compete in their athletic endeavors. Ron ensured that both of his daughters could pursue postsecondary education, passing down his love for lifelong learning. Due to his support, both girls graduated from Whitworth University with degrees in education, providing them the foundation to make a difference in the lives of young people every day.

Ron also cherished his role as “Papa” to Harper (10), Hallie (5), and newborn Monroe. You could often catch him smiling at awe of them from afar, taking great delight in their giggles, mischief and beauty. Papa Ron will be remembered in every snuggle in the Man Cave, bite of tortellini and fishing line baited with marshmallows. Ron loved nothing more than gathering around the table with his family for a Sunday dinner, usually enjoying something delicious that he grilled on his barbecue.

Ron’s faith in Jesus was the cornerstone of his life. He was baptized in 2018, publicly declaring his trust and hope in Christ. His faith shone most brightly during his brave battle with cancer. Ron dedicated his life to following Jesus’ example of kindness, forgiveness, patience, humility and selflessness.

Ron is survived by his wife, Tammy; daughters, Kayla (Erik) and Cassie (Jim); granddaughters, Harper, Hallie and Monroe; brothers, Lee (Gail), Dave (Elena) and Timothy Joe; sisters, Annabell (Chuck) Lane, Sue (Micheal) Bourgeois, Sandra Kay (Greg) Thrapp, Pat (Andy) Griffith, Michelle (Chad) Smith and Mary (Jack) Hughes and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, John and Allene and brothers, Rex, Sidney, Bill (Pete) and Johnny (Jackie).

Ron leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and dedication that will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Chelan Community Gym, 309 E Johnson Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816.

In honor of Ron’s memory, the family has established a scholarship fund through the Washington Apple Education Foundation. Donations can be given over the phone 509-663-7713 or mailed to 2900 Euclid Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801. Please note “Ron Pilkinton” on the check’s memo line.