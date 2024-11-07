WVC Omak presents ‘Revitalization of the Indigenous Language’ with Ted Moomaw

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, language teacher Ted Moomaw will present “Revitalization of the Indigenous Language” at WVC Omak.

OMAK – In honor of Native American Heritage Month, language teacher and Colville Tribal member Ted Moomaw will present “Revitalization of the Indigenous Language” on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m. in Hazel Allen Burnett Hall at Wenatchee Valley College Omak.

This event is open to the public with donations of nonperishable food items to benefit the WVC Omak student pantry.

Moomaw will discuss the revitalization of the Indigenous language, along with the differences between the Indigenous and English language. He will also discuss his thoughts about art using some of his own art pieces. A Q&A session will follow his presentation.

As a first-line descendant of the Colville Tribes, Moomaw is deeply connected to his Indigenous heritage. An advanced speaker of the Okanagan language, he is a certified language teacher who has taught beginner to advanced levels in the Okanagan language at WVC Omak, the Colville Tribal Language Program, and the Hearts Gathered Waterfall School.

Moomaw is a founding member of Hearts Gathered, where he serves as a lead teacher and has also been interim executive director.

This event is hosted by the WVC Omak Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office. Catering for the event will be provided by El Torito in Omak.