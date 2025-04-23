Keith Francis Huckvale, 66, who was born July 16, 1959, sadly passed away April 2, 2025 at his home in Oroville, Washington. He was born in Mt. Kisco, New York to Marie and Sydney Huckvale.

Keith, being the middle of five siblings, grew up in Mt. Kisco and later graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New York.

Keith was always up for adventure, exploring, rock hounding, star gazing or gold panning with his friend Charlie, loving the outdoors. Later in life, he went to Colorado to work at a backhoe/excavator business with a friend. After that, he ventured to Wenatchee, Washington, with a friend for other work and then his journey led him to, of all places, Oroville, where he endeared himself to so many people.

Always helping out wherever he could, Keith was known to be the fix-it guy and when you drove by his house you could see why with countless mowers/weed eaters etc. he was working on. If you needed a part, you went to see Keith. You could always count on Keith to be there to help out a friend. He was a lot of fun to be around with his sometimes quirky, great sense of humor. He was very kind, considerate, personable and an active listener. You could talk to Keith about anything. He celebrated your joys, or he would lend a shoulder to cry on. He was a gifted landscaper and because of ingenuity and good common sense, he could fix just about anything you asked him too. He had integrity honesty, and a generous nature, especially to the less fortunate. Keith spent every spare second with Buddy, his beloved dog and faithful companion. When he wasn’t working, you could find Keith and Buddy driving in the mountains or headed for the river. Keith brought a light to those around him and he will be deeply missed by many.

Proceeded in death, a granddaughter, Makenzie and his brother, Jay. He leaves behind his parents, Marie and Sydney Huckvale; a son, Steven (Courtney) Huckvale; a daughter, Katrina Huckvale; siblings, Tracy (Mark ) Beauregard, Cyndy Huckvale and Mark Huckvale.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 2 p.m. at his home at 607 14th Ave. Oroville, Washington.