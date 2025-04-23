Oroville will seek approval of new six-year EMS Levy

The Oroville City Council approved Resolution #595 authorizing the city to seek renewal of the six-year EMS levy in an election Aug. 5.

OROVILLE – The Oroville City Council approved Resolution #595 authorizing the city to seek the renewal of the six-year Emergency Medical Services levy at an election to be held Aug. 5.

City Clerk JoAnn Denney said that if passed, the levy would raise 50 cents per $1000 of property valuation and would be assessed for six years beginning in 2026. According to the resolution, the levy will be used to “contract for services to provide emergency care and emergency medical services, including related personnel costs, training for personnel and related equipment, supplies, vehicles and structures needed for the provision for emergency medical services.”

At the previous council meeting, Denney said the amount being sought is the same as in the current six-year levy, which ends this year.

Councilmember Richard Werner made the motion to approve Resolution 595 and it had a second from Councilmember Tasha Shaw. The motion carried unanimously.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has requested the city update its speed limit ordinance due to the fact the state agency is in the process of aligning their mileposts for the existing speed limits within the city’s boundary on Main Street/SR97. Councilmember Kolo Moser made a motion to approve Ordinance 949. The motion received a second from Werner and was carried unanimously.

Ordinance 949 proposes the speed limit on SR97 shall be as follows:

A. From SR 97 milepost 331.18 to milepost 331.48, 35 miles per hour.

B. From SR 97 milepost 331.48 to milepost 332.22, 25 miles per hour.

C. From SR 97 milepost 332.22 to milepost 332.70, 35 miles per hour.

Werner also requested a letter be sent to the WSDOT requesting the speed limit be reduced from 50 mph to 35 mph from the south city limits to the bridge and that the area be designated as a No Pass Zone, as discussed during previous council meetings. Werner made a motion to send the letter and it was seconded by Moser and carried unanimously.

Under Department Head Updates, Police Chief Gary Hirst updated the mayor and council on staffing in his department and some of the current crime activities being dealt with.

Steve Thompson, superintendent of Public Works, said the water and sewer project from Ninth Street to 11th Street has been completed and the alleys where the work was done would be smoothed out.

The council also approved a park permit from the Oroville Eagles Auxiliary to use Veterans Memorial Park for the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19.

Mayor Ed Naillon requested a motion authorizing him to sign the Arbor Day Proclamation. The celebration being organized by the Oroville Friends of the Library will take place at the library at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26. Three new trees have already been planted by Oroville Streetscape in recognition of Arbor Day.

The Oroville City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month in the council chambers at city hall. The council’s next meeting is May 6.