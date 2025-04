Judy (Jewel) McCalester, 85, died on March 23, 2025. She was born Aug. 20, 1939 in Honolulu, Hawaii and moved to Tonasket, Wash. in 1995.

Judy was born on August 20, 1939 in Honolulu, Hawaii and made her way to Tonasket Washington in the summer of 1995.

She loved the community and her friends and would do anything for others. Judy is survived by her son, L.J. and daughter, Lorana. By request, she will be laid to rest at the Curlew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting a local Tonasket business.