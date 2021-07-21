Elizabeth “Bettie” Jane (Trypus) Reichel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 12, 2021. Bettie was born November 18, 1937 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to John and Jane Trypus.

She married the love of her life, Maurice Reichel, on August 4, 1956.

Bettie has been active with the Knob Hill Club in Molson, serving her “Walking Tacos” at the Chesaw Rodeo for several years. She was also active with the Red Hat Ladies Society, volunteered at the Molson Museum, and handed out roller skates on Friday nights. Bettie had retired as a Head Start teacher in McGrath, Alaska, a job she truly enjoyed. She attended the Oroville Free Methodist Church.

Bettie is survived by her husband, Maurice; three children, Steve Reichel of Federal Way, Washington, Kathy (Jack) Brincefield of Soldotna, Alaska, and Maureen Reichel of Soldotna, Alaska; six grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one sister, Helen Parker of Pueblo, Colorado; one brother, Richard Trypus of Meadville, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, two step brothers and one step-sister.

Bettie was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed, but we are rejoicing that she is in Heaven now with our Father God.

At her request no services will be held.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in care of arrangements.