James William Christian (Jim), 85 of Tonasket, Washington, moved on from this life and into eternity on March 8, 2021 at their home. Jim was born in Twin Falls, Idaho to Oscar W. and Letha Christian on November 1, 1935.

He attended school in Twin Falls, Idaho until he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952, where he proudly served as a paratrooper including his tour in the Korean war. He was honorably discharged in 1957 on the day his daughter was born. Jim truly loved his country and proudly served.

In 1957, he moved to Renton with his wife Caroline for job opportunities. He was married to Caroline for 26 years and raised a family of three children.

In 1998, Jim retired from Boeing and moved to Tonasket, Washington. Jim’s dream was to build his ranch and live a beautiful life with his wife Bettie of 35 years until his passing. He always considered care of their home a passion, never a chore and knew his ranch was in God’s country.

Jim loved fishing and hunting with his son and other family members. He loved being in the outdoors.

He was always there to help others including serving the Lord at his church, Trinity Episcopal in Oroville, Washington.

He was a wonderful husband, father, teacher, grandfather, uncle, a very loving man and friend to many. If you needed his help, he took care of it immediately. His wife often referred to him as a workaholic.

He dearly loved his family as his family dearly loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bettie R. Christian; his children, daughter, Theresa L. Higgins (Jeff); son, James R. Christian (Kris); son, Ronald K. Christian (Peggy); stepson, William C. Balyeat (Jennee); stepdaughter, Elizabeth L. Benguerel (Mark); stepson, Benjamin E. Balyeat (Brenda); grandchildren, Ryan Higgins (Leslie), Renee Higgins, Riley Higgins (Marlayna), Brian Christian (Ashley), Jason Carey (Aly), Rebecca Balyeat, Kayte Balyeat, Ryan Benguerel (Patricia), Amy Benguerel, Carey Balyeat (Rebecca), Seth Balyeat, and 16 great grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and church family.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to: Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 1270, Oroville, WA 98844-1270 or American Legion Post 82, P.O. Box 96, Tonasket, WA 98855 scholarship fund, college or trade.