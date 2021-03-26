Cade William Gebbers

Cade William Gebbers was born March 4, 2002 in Spokane, Washington to Johnny and Nikki Gebbers. Cade went to be with his Savior on March 17, 2021.

Cade lived his 19 years of full and abundant life in Brewster, Washington surrounded by his family and friends. He was the oldest of the Gebbers’ sixth generation in Brewster and was always looked up to by his brothers and numerous first and second cousins.

Cade was an excellent student and he attended the Log Church Christian School through sixth grade and continued on in the Brewster Middle School and earned a 4.0 GPA in Middle School. Cade attended Brewster High School for three years and earned a 3.9 GPA. Cade chose the Wenatchee Valley College Running Start online program for his senior year. Cade was an accomplished 19 year old with many academic and sport accolades to his name. His basketball team won the state championship last year for the 2B level and he was MVP of the state tournament and 2B Player of the Year for Washington State. Cade’s dream was to play college basketball and there is no doubt that he would have been an exceptional college player.

But Cade wasn’t known only for his academic and sports success. All agreed that Cade was simply an incredible person. He had a wonderful character about him that was pure, genuine and honest. Cade was really funny and fun to be around and made those around him happy. Cade was a kind and selfless person; quiet and soft spoken. He was a great listener. He was a loving brother, cousin and friend. And, most importantly, he was a Christian.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Following the sad and unexpected passing of Cade, Cade’s family have been honored with many stories told to them of deeds performed by Cade that changed people’s lives or helped them through a challenging time. Cade’s family is very proud of the man Cade became and enjoyed him tremendously.

They will never forget his big smile, quick wit, kind heart and infectious laugh. We will all miss him dearly. Our comfort and confidence is knowing that Cade is in Heaven today, because he believed Christ died for him.

Cade is survived by his father and mother, Johnny and Nikki Gebbers; his three brothers, Kelson, Cort and Karden; his beautiful eight-year-old sister, Capri; grandparents, Mac and Becky Gebbers and Don and Shelly Freeman; his great grandmother, Reba Gebbers; aunts and uncles, Daniel and Becca Gebbers; MacR and Jamie Gebbers, Hawkins and Sam Gebbers, Kris and Codi Karr and 15 first

cousins and numerous extended family.

Cade was honored with a celebration of life on Saturday, March 27th at 1 p.m. at the Brewster High School Gym. A graveside service at Locust Grove Cemetery in Brewster followed the ceremony.

The Gebbers family asks that any contributions made in honor of Cade be given to Only7Seconds, a non-profit created to support suicide awareness. Donations can be made on their website Only7seconds.com or sent to P.O. Box 202, Pateros WA 98846.

We would so very much love for you to share glimpses of Cade’s life experiences with us. Cade’s life was full of beautiful moments and we would love to continue experiencing him by hearing from you. Take a video of yourself telling a story about Cade or write a memory. Email it to cade@cg4.life or mail it to us at P.O. Box 776, Brewster Wa 98812.

Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster.