Sally Eder

Sally Kemper Sackman Eder, age 81, of Oroville, died March 15, 2021 at the Omak Regency Rehab. She was born November 25, 1939 in Colfax, Washington to parents Roland and Vesta Sackman.

She attended school in Riverside and later graduated from Omak High in 1958. She married Charles Eder, Jr. on January 29, 1961 and from this union they had two daughters, Janet and Susan. Sally was a loving wife and great mother. She was a very kind, thoughtful, friendly and special lady. She enjoyed hunting trips with Junior and the girls.

In 2004, Junior and Sally had the honor of being the Grand Marshalls in the Oroville May Day Parade.

Sally was a good cook and made the best berry pies for family gatherings.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



She had a caring heart and was always smiling and laughing. She enjoyed collaging, doing crosswords, playing pinochle, bingo and collecting knick-knack frogs. Sally liked spending time with family and friends, dining out, getting coffee, traveling and taking cruises and going to casinos.

Junior and the girls took care of Sally at their home before she went to Regency. They continued to have an active role in her care and often made trips down, taking her goodies and milkshakes that she really enjoyed. The family would like to thank the staff at Regency for the great care that they gave Sally.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Eder, Jr.; daughters, Janet Eder and Susan (Chuck) Eder Madison; brothers, John Sackman of Conconully and Buck Sackman of Sherwood, Alberta.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Vesta and brother, Gene Sackman.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Bergh Chapel with interment to follow at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery with Al Rise officiating. All COVID guidelines will be enforced.

Bergh Funeral Service & Cremation is in care of arrangements.