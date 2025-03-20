James Michael Morelli, born on Jan, 13, 1943, passed away on March 2, 2025, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

James had a deep love for nature and animals, dedicating over 55 years to running an animal sanctuary. His passion for birds was unmatched – he raised them from incubators to adulthood and won numerous trophies at bird shows. He also enjoyed fishing and was an avid Seahawks fan. Known for his hospitality, he took great pride in entertaining family and friends, especially during holiday gatherings.

In his early years, James worked in asphalt paving for 15 years before turning his attention fully to his birds. He also operated a recycling company, demonstrating his commitment to both the environment and his community. A man of many talents, he was known for his skill in card games like Uno and Crazy Eights.

James was a member of the Washington Feather Fanciers Poultry Club for over 30 years and was also a member of the Fredericksburg Birding Club. He also donated monthly to the Paralyzed Veterans of America as well as The Boys Club.

James is survived by his five children, Jimmy Jr., Marylou, Julie, Tina and Santino; eight grandchildren, Sherrie, Ritchie, Kayshalina, Shawna, Santino Jr., Autumn, Alexis and Cassidy and three great-grandchildren Porter, Avery and Andy.

His love for animals and the joy he brought to those around him will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. May his memory bring comfort to his loved ones.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.