Tonasket announces restart of Perfect Passage Project construction

TONASKET- The Tonasket City Council announced the tentative restart dates for the Perfect Passage Project during their meeting last Tuesday. Phase 1A and Phase 1B are set to start on March 17 and are expected to continue through July 10.

Traffic patterns are expected to be similar to last year. North and south traffic will be diverted to Western Ave. Whitcomb Ave will be accessible to Third Street from the south, most of the time, except when the sidewalks are being worked on and at the end of the project when temporary asphalt is being removed and replaced.

The city said there will be parking designated at the Tonasket Eagles parking lot, near the alley, for patients of North Valley Hospital, Tonasket Family Medical Clinic, Confluence Health, Family Health Centers and Dr. Nau DDS office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The council invites the community to join Tonasket City Council meetings, which are held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. During those meetings there will be a time for questions and updates regarding the project.

For further information regarding the Perfect Passage Project, the city will have updates on their website www.tonasketwa.gov, Facebook, and TextMyGov. Also, questions can be answered by calling Tonasket City Hall at 509-486-2132. Onsite Engineer, Brian Thompson will be working out of the Tonasket Visitor Center and can be reached at bthompson@varela-engr.com.