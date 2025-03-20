‘The Pack’ rocks the Tonasket Community Cultural Center

Opening night of the play “The Pack” represented the return of live theater to the Tonasket Community Cultural Center on Friday, March 14.

Review by Ken Vander Stoep

Director Betsy Rainsford has been active in the arts in the Okanogan Valley for years, as an actress in plays and singer in the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus. The Pack is Rainsford’s debut as a director and screenwriter. She adapted a short story by Rocky Hudson for the stage and directed the cast of 10 local actors, who reached a level of professionalism seldom seen in local theatre.

Danika Smith’s lead role as Diedra is unforgettable and her presence and energy is contagious. Huckleberry Beehner is perfect as Diedra’s new husband an emotionally absent genius who has an obsessive relationship with his poodles. The Pack of Poodles includes Lynn and Marie, played by Peyton Clawitter and Ann and Sue, played by Ashley Fardys.

The five poodle puppets are expertly made by Casey McNett. Along with the new puppy Maxi, played by Julie Alley, the puppets and their actors become a mime team that is full of delight and humor that makes for pure fun for the lucky audience. The scene where Justin’s chauffeur Charles, played flawlessly by Andross Moore, makes a recycling run and agrees to let Diedra and Maxi join him captures the cuteness of the puppy that both Diedra, Charles and the audience fall for without fail.

Valerie Coolidge, who plays Diedra’s mother, Arlene, makes appearances in various moods and sometimes with her phone. The voice of Siri, played by Noni Alley gives Valerie and company information and even opinions that feel like an everyday experience until they become exceptional.

Lynn Hoover, as the lovable Tilly, the housekeeper, and Adam Clawitter, as Hans the personal trainer, are hilarious. They become part of a dance party that choreographer and assistant director Rachel LaGrou incorporates into the action seamlessly. The music that accompanies the dance and action has a contemporary and edgy feel that makes one think they could be somewhere off-Broadway.

The fact that this fast-paced and reflective show happens in North Central Washington reminds us that we are getting the best of both worlds. Rainsford has involved the community in a wide-reaching effort, including set, art, lighting, sound design and costumes.

Producer Sarah Kaiser, who has nurtured local theater for years, has been an essential part of the team that has created a triumph for the arts in our corner of the world.