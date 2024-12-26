Ivetta Morgan Eylar/Howell

Ivetta Morgan was born in 1936 to Clifford and Mary (Hansen) Morgan near Lebanon, Miss. She died Dec. 14, 2024.

Ivetta Jane Morgan was born in 1936 to Clifford and Mary (Hansen) Morgan at her Grandmother Hansen’s home near Lebanon, Missouri. She died December 14, 2024 at home with her loving family beside her.

From Missouri, Ivetta’s parents moved for a year to California and in 1948 the family moved to Electric City, Washington. Ivetta graduated at Grand Coulee, Washington as Salutatorian of her class.

Robert Eylar and Ivetta were married Sept. 10, 1955 and moved frequently while he was employed by the Bureau of Reclamation, including Wenatchee, Tonasket, Las Vegas and back to Tonasket.

Ivetta was active in rock hounding, genealogy, gardening, and Habitat for Humanity, serving as president and/or secretary in most of them.

After the passing of her husband Robert, in 2001 Ivetta married Eugene (Gene) Howell. In 2007, she was honored as Citizen of the Year by the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce. After Gene died in 2013, Ivetta sold the Tonasket ‘farm’ and moved to Liberty Lake, Washington to live out the remainder of her life.

Ivetta is survived by sons, Greg (Jeannie and grandchildren Nick and Tom), Wes (Mikala and grandchildren Derek and Brad) and Mike (Anita and grandchildren Ryan and Aaron) and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be a simple memorial service held sometime in 2025. This will be a celebration of a life well lived and a time of happiness, not sadness. Ivetta has always said “I am so blessed. Thanks for being part of my life.” Her ashes will be at her first husband Robert’s grave in Spring Canyon Cemetery, Grand Coulee, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Tonasket Habitat for Humanity (Tonasket, WA) or Two Rivers United Child Advocacy Center – www.trucac.org (her grandson’s non-profit).