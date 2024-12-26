NVH looks back on a ‘successful year,’ fills several key positions

The North Valley Hospital Board addressed and approved all items on their agenda and heard a brief overview of a successful year.

NORTH COUNTY- In a concise session held last Thursday evening, the North Valley Hospital Board of Directors addressed and approved all items on their agenda. The meeting, which was notably brief, overviewed a successful year.

“As we close out another successful year at North Valley Hospital District, the HR team is proud to reflect on our achievements and look forward to 2025,” reported the NVH Human Resources Team.

Key accomplishments and ongoing initiatives highlighted were the recruitment efforts.

According to the NVH the fourth quarter was exceptionally productive. The human resource team focused on filling critical leadership and operational roles to support the district’s needs.

Leadership and provider positions filled are Tonasket Family Medical Clinic ARNP, Cindy Jensen; Director of Nursing, Kim Summer; Chief Nursing Officer, Kristy Terzi; and Radiology Manager, Justin Ricard.

Other vital roles filled were LTC Administrative Assistant, Staff Development Coordinator, two full-time Acute Care Registered Nurses, one part-time LTC Registered Nurse, two full-time LTC Nursing Assistants, Per Diem Environmental Service Aide and one full-time lab aide.

The report went on to say that the Acute Care and Emergency is nearly fully staffed with department RN positions. There are two full-time night RN positions that remain open.

Looking ahead to 2025, the HR team said they remain committed to supporting North Valley Hospital District’s mission. “We are well-positioned for continued growth and success with many new team members already on board, more joining after the New Year, and exciting projects like UKG implementation and Cerner.”

Last month, the 2025 budget was presented to and approved by the board.

The Tonasket Family Medical Clinic (TFMC) announced they found a permanent replacement for the ARNP position. “We also have a few providers from ERX helping cover the office to minimize the disruption of the clinic’s operations.”

In other developments, TFMC announced the return of the hospital’s COVID Clinic. The clinic offers COVID immunizations ( Pfizer) every Tuesday with Nurse Lindsey. Patients are urged to contact the front desk for more information and to schedule an appointment. Limited spaces are available.

During the meeting, the board approved all items on the consent agenda, which included routine matters such as the approval of previous meeting minutes, bad debt, $181,508.41; Charity Care, $ 113,217.70; NVH A/P Vouchers, $ 2,947,082.99; and LTC A/P vouchers in the amount of $ 663,573.84. These items, having been thoroughly reviewed in advance, required minimal discussion.

As the meeting progressed, the board transitioned to new business and approved the Medical Staff Appointments and Courtesy Appointment of Leszek Pisinski, MD – Radia.

The next regular NVH Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.