Oroville dedicates park to TOI volunteer Jeff Bunnell

Last Saturday, Dec. 21, many friends of Jeff Bunnell turned out to the dedication ceremony for a park that now bears his name.

Jeff and Elia Bunnell watch as the new sign naming Oroville’s Triangle Park as Jeff Bunnell Park last Saturday. There were many kind words spoken about Bunnell, who started the Oroville Initiative (TOI) and has volunteered many hours trying to improve Oroville. The former Triangle Park is the project he says he is most proud of.. Gary DeVon/staff photos

OROVILLE – Despite somewhat rainy and cold conditions last Saturday, many friends of Jeff Bunnell turned out to the dedication ceremony for a park that now bears his name.

The event took place last Saturday afternoon at Triangle Park. Mayor Ed Naillon, a big proponent of the plan by The Oroville Initiative (TOI) to honor Bunnell started off by giving an emotional speech.

“A community is a network of the people that’s everyone in it. The community believes in each other. The community believes in each other’s progress and in the community that they all support. Last weekend Clyde Andrews sent me a precious idea. He wanted to honor one of his community, one of our community and as is my privilege, one of my community,” said Mayor Ed Naillon, who called Andrew’s idea perfect and agreed to approach the city council about changing the name of Triangle Park to honor Bunnell.

“Thank you, Jeff Bunnell, for all you have done for us and the example you set for all of us. It is my honor to name this park after you… Jeff Bunnell Park. It is done and it is perfect. I hope that this community always remembers Dec. 21st as the day we all came together to show Jeff Bunnell that we love and appreciate him,” said the mayor.”

TOI board member Wes Torzeski and Oroville Public Works Superintendent Steve Thompson unveiled the new sign dedicating Triangle Park as Jeff Bunnell Park at last Saturday’s dedication ceremony.

“I appreciate the accolades and the recognition. You have to know because of the things I have done are not all done by me. I have a whole volunteer fleet. There’s such a lot they have done and so much more that can be done. A fleet with their own ideas, I get shot down a lot,” said Bunnell who named off many of his fellow volunteers.

He said he had an email with about 50 pages of ideas to send to the mayor.

“I want you all to not just recognize me, but to recognize the group that made this happen. I was at the forefront of it for a long time, but I couldn’t have done it without the other people.”

Steve Thompson, Superintendent of Public Works then unveiled the new sign.

Lee Chapman said he recalled when he and his wife Lynn were doing some work in Centennial Park and Bunnell asked if they needed some help.

“From that day on he has been there to help everybody in a lot of places all over the town, the county even the outside of it. He’s worked with the Horseman’s Association, the Trails Association, done grants with the county and especially the city. I appreciate everything he’s helped with. These are things people will use and they enhance our community,” said Chapman.

Several other people spoke about what Bunnell means to them and the community. Oroville Chamber of Commerce President Rocky DeVon said the chamber had already chosen Bunnell as this year’s Citizen of the Year, which will be awarded in January.

Bunnell has been a driving force not only getting the sign that proclaims Oroville as the mid-point for the Pacific Northwest Trail at Triangle Park, but also helping to make improvements to the Kernan Road trailhead for the Similkameen Trail and much more.