Gerald “Jerry” E. Mills, 83, of Post Falls, Idaho, passed away on June 4, 2024. He was born in Chehalis, Washington on July 15, 1940 to Kenneth and Edna Mills.

His childhood was spent in Rochester, Washington where he graduated with honors. After high school, he attended Washington State University, obtaining a BA and Masters in Education with honors.

He started his teaching career in Tonasket, Washington where he taught physics and science. He was also the head football coach at Tonasket High School. He then moved to Shelton, Washington where he taught math and science. He was the head football coach and assistant basketball coach. Jerry and Terry met in 1967 and married soon after. Terry had Pam and Amy from a previous marriage and then they expanded their family with Mike and Billy. They then moved to Lacey, Washington where he was a teacher and coach. A few years later, they moved to Marysville, Washington where he served as Principal at Pilchuck High School before returning to Tonasket from 1973 to 2015.

He started as Tonasket High School Principal and in 1977 he was promoted to Superintendent of Tonasket School District. During those years he also announced football and basketball games and was acclaimed as the best announcer in the Caribou Trail League. Jerry retired from education in 1992 after a 30-year career. After retirement from education, he worked in banking for the next 10 years before retiring for good.

Jerry was also active in the community during his 43 years in Tonasket. He held various roles in the Chamber of Commerce, Lynch Scholarship Committee, Loomis Forest Advisory Board and Okanogan County Head Start.

He loved gardening and was an avid cook. He enjoyed traveling with his close friends the Newtons, Eatons and Jorgensons. One trip he was particularly fond of was an adventure that unfolded after getting stuck in a Boston hotel elevator. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and loved attending their many sporting events.

Jerry is survived by his wife Terry of 56 years; children, Pam (Alvern) Kolschefski, Amy McCormick, Mike Mills, Billy (Chandra) Mills; grandchildren, Josh and Colin Bowes-Carlson, Drew Carlson and Xaja, Jeremy and Ganraj Carlson, Ben Carlson, Masen and Arielle McCormick, AJ and Lani Mills, Jordan and Loren Gulley, Gage Bonewell, Shayla Bonewell, Kaydence Bonewell, Cade Mills and Jaxen Mills; great-grandchildren, Rustin Mills, Lou Bowes-Carlson, Mila Carlson, Mya Gulley, Stella Gulley and Hendrix Gulley. He is also survived by his sister, Kaye (Gary) Bass and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Edna Mills.

There will be a celebration of life at Ellisforde Church of the Brethren on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tonasket Community Scholarship Fund c/o Maricela Bensing, P.O. Box 1279, Tonasket, WA 98855.