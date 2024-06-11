Landowners have until June 30 to apply for DNR Rivers and Habitat Open Space Program

OLYMPIA – Landowners interested in selling or donating portions of their property to help protect threatened or endangered species are encouraged to apply for the Rivers and Habitat Open Space Program (RHOSP) ahead of the June 30, 2024 deadline for the 2025-2027 funding period.

Administered by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), this voluntary program allows DNR to purchase or accept donation for permanent conservation easements from any private forest landowner. There are two applications available now through June 30. One is for forest land that contains critical habitat for state-listed threatened or endangered species. The other application is for forest land within a channel migration zone.

“The Rivers and Habitat Open Space Program is a great opportunity to get paid for critical habitat and channel migration zones on your property,” said KelliAnne Ricks, DNR Conservation Easement Program Manager. “Landowners can get paid for preserving critical forest habitat for state-listed threatened or endangered species, or riparian habitat near channel migration zones.”

The program receives funding every two years at the discretion of the Washington state legislature. Lands may be donated for a conservation easement at any time.

DNR prioritizes applications based on ecological value to salmon or other state-listed threatened or endangered species, as well as potential benefits to water quality or connectivity to other protected lands.

Interested landowners can get more information and apply for the program on the DNR Rivers and Habitat Open Space Program website or via mail.