Tilford Hansen was born in Tuttle, North Dakota, on August 31, 1930. He went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 26, 2023.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Hayse and Kathleen Hansen; his grandchildren, Stephanie Truby, Miranda Olsen, Victoria Koontz, Jon Hayse, Jose’ Hansen, Juan Hansen, Isabella Heredia–Hansen; 13 great grandchildren and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lela Hansen; his son, Paul Hansen and his grandson, Micheal Hansen.

He was known by many people as Pastor Til as pastor at Okanogan New Life Church for over 50 years. After marrying Lela Worley in 1951, he was called in 1957 by members of the former Full Gospel Christian Assembly, Okanogan, from Gospel Mission, Kellogg, Idaho where he had assisted the Revs. Paul and Nadine Taylor. Under his leadership, the Okanogan church expanded the building in 1978, revised its by-laws and took the name of New Life Centre.

With the church’s support people under his ministry have traveled to Australia, Africa, Mexico, Alaska, Bulgaria, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Venezuela and several states. The Hansens actively promoted outreaches to Johnny Appleseed orchard, Malott HUD housing, Tillikum House, Harmony House, Okanogan County juvenile detention, Oroville church meetings, and undergirded foster parents Hank and Adeline Hawkins at Rando Manor, Okanogan. Support was given to local ministries – House of Mercy, Moses Mountain Ministries, CareNet, Manfisher Ministries and Christians In Action. The church sponsored youth camps and hosted Okanogan Senior Baccalaureate for many years.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, at 1 p.m. at New Life Church, 508 4th Ave S., Okanogan to honor Rev Tilford Hansen. Current friends and former members are invited to celebrate Pastor Til’s life and ministry. Rev Jeff Ecklund of House of the Lord, Old Town, Idaho, and former Associate pastor at New Life Church will preside. A slide presentation of the church’s members and activities of many years will be shown before and after the service. A potluck meal will follow. Info: Illa Swallom 509-422-1847, or Kathleen Christensen 509-422-4660, mschris4272@gmail.com.