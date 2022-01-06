Garry Arnold Will

Garry Arnold Will was born March 4, 1947 to parents Dorothy and Arnie Will of Loomis, Washington. Garry’s death was sudden and unexpected, passing away at his life long home in Loomis, asleep in bed, with his wife and partner of 55 years.

He went to school in Oroville, Washington for a brief period and then the Loomis School prior to attending and graduating from Tonasket High School.

He married shortly after graduation in February 1966 to Shirley “Combs” Will. The young couple moved to Loomis on the family property to start their home and shortly after, their family.

They were blessed with two children, Garry A. Will, Jr. and Nicole Christy Will, then later, six grandchildren who were total blessing in their lives. They are Garry “Trace” Will, Federal Way, Gregory Arthur Will, Alexis Grace Will and Grady Allan Will all of Loomis and Taylor Ann Chism, currently of Jackson, Wyoming and Colton Michael Chism of Spokane, Washington and one great grandchild, Konrad of Loomis.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



He was preceded in death by his parents Arnie and Dorothy Will.

When Garry was 12 years old, he asked his dad if he could drive the bulldozer parked in the pasture. Arnie told him that if he could start it, he could drive it… well, the rest is history and he never looked back. That old cat was the beginning of a very successful logging career and company. He moved from that old D7 dozer to 518 skidders, log loaders and a grader. This evolved through unwavering hard work into a large mechanized operation that included loading, hauling and delivering to mills all across the state. He served our public lands without fail; you’ve all probably driven at least one road he’s put in or through a fire scar he was always integral in containing.

While still in high school, he started planting an apple orchard. The first block of orchard was finished just before he graduated from high school in 1965. The next block was completed the following year, ending up many years later with a large orchard that includes several different varieties of fruit trees including pears, cherries and apples.

In earlier years he was an avid hunter and enjoyed nothing more than setting up their annual hunting camp up on Douglas Mt. He invited friends and family to come and enjoy the beautiful scenery, the good food cooked on a camp stove and the ‘stories’ that were told of big bucks, big losses and wonderful adventures shared around the fire with a cold one in hand. As the years passed, he lost the hunting urge but never lost his love of the outdoors, our gorgeous Loomis mountains, and the animals that we were blessed to live with and occasionally see. Lots of Sundays were spent going for drives up those roads that he had built, either in a pick-up or – better yet – on a four wheeler.

Garry never stopped working because he never stopped enjoying the process of building and creating on the ranch, in the orchard, or in the woods. He built and created at home too; coming home to enjoy his family and friends – especially over a glass of Crown, some Cheetos and good conversation.

Truly one of the best, strongest, most honest men in both words and deeds that the world will ever be privileged to know.

Papa said ‘they aren’t planting them as fast as they’re getting cut down’, so in lieu of flowers, a tree may be planted in his name. Donations may be given to Tonasket Rodeo Club, Children’s Orthopedic or charity of choice. Services will be held at the Loomis Community Church on January 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow, potluck donations welcomed.