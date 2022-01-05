Susan Lowe

Susan Lowe, age 71, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born in Bolivar, Missouri to parents Max Edwards and Peggy Cope.

She had a great love for animals and her home she made in Washington. Susan also loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Susan is survived by her husband, Daniel Lowe; children, Cynthia (Bert) Zickefoose, Anthony Vote, Rebecca (Jody) Cayenne, Kayla (Kyle) Morris, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents Max Edward and Peggy (Burbell) Cope.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Humane Society.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.