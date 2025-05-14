David Carlquist, 89, of Yakima, Wash., died, May 2, 2025. He was born on Sept. 5, 1935 in Molson, Wash. to Edith and Arthur Carlquist of Oroville, Wash.

David Carlquist of Yakima, Washington, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the age of 89, with his devoted wife, Dora Carlquist, lovingly by his side. He faced a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease with grace and strength.

Born in Molson, Washington, on September 5, 1935, David was the son of Edith and Arthur Carlquist of Oroville. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Rick Carlquist of Yakima; his parents; and his cherished uncle, Bill Carlquist of Molson.

David’s life was filled with love, family, and meaningful work. He married his first wife, Elenor McKinney, and together they raised four children: Mike (and Lisa) Carlquist of Madessa, Washington, the late Rick Carlquist, Jeff Carlquist of Idaho and Marcy (and Jeff) Chicks of Spokane, Washington. He was a proud grandfather to five grandchildren and a great-grandfather to four.

After serving honorably in the U.S. Army, David began a long and fulfilling career in the fruit industry. He held supervisory roles at CM Holtzinger Fruit Co., Forney’s and Hass, where he was known for his reliability and leadership.

Later in life, David found lasting love and companionship with Dora, with whom he shared 31 beautiful years. He embraced Dora’s family as his own, building close and heartfelt relationships with her children: Tino (and Eve) Madril of Seattle, the late Danny Madril, Johnny Madril and David Madril of Yakima; the late Eli Madril and Katrina Madril and Stephanie of Seattle. David also deeply cherished his step-grandchildren and was grateful for the bonds he formed with Dora’s extended family, especially her brother-in-law, nieces and nephews who stood by them during his final years.

David spent his early years in Molson and Oroville, where he was known for his athletic spirit, warm humor and love of the outdoors. A proud little league coach in Oroville, he delighted in mentoring young players and contributing to his community. He often shared stories from his youth, especially treasured moments spent tending cattle with his Uncle Bill — one of his proudest memories was when Uncle Bill was named “Cattleman of the Year.”

A true outdoorsman at heart, David found joy in hunting, fishing and exploring the land he held dear. He took pride in serving as a local guide when Dora’s city-dwelling family visited, enthusiastically sharing the rich history of the area. Whether as a storyteller, historian or host, David’s humor and charm left a lasting mark on everyone who met him.

David will be remembered for his enduring love, strength and the joy he brought to those around him. He will be deeply missed by his wife Dora, his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 24th at 10:30 a.m. at Molson Cemetery in Molson, Washington, with military honors to follow.

A reception will take place afterward at the Grange Hall in Molson.