Leland Robinson

Leland Robinson, 89, of Tonasket, Washington, passed away quietly at home. Lee was born December 4, 1932 in the family home near Oroville, Washington. He was the youngest of 10 children, seven boys and three girls.

Lee graduated from Tonasket high school and excelled in many sports including football, basketball and track.

After several years in the lumber industry primarily as a sawyer, Lee purchased an orchard and farmed for many years until retirement.

In 1976, he married Irene Bergh, also an orchardist, and they enjoyed many years together managing both orchards. Lee and Irene were avid fisherman and spent many years enjoying fishing and camping in the many lakes near Tonasket, as well as salmon fishing from the Oregon coast all the way up into Canada. Lee and Irene were also excellent bridge players and loved playing cards with their many friends.

Lee is survived by his brother, Rollie Robinson and wife Cheri; two step-sons and daughters- in-law, Roger and Carol Bergh and Robert and Robin Bergh and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Irene Robinson and Brian Bergh.

Bergh Funeral home is in charge of arrangements with a private burial in Oroville Riverview Cemetery and a memorial service – both to be held at a later date.