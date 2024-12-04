Florence Katherine Rise

Florence Katherine Melanephy Kelly Rise, of Oroville, Washington, went to be with her Lord on November 14, 2024 at the age of 83, surrounded by loved ones. Known to many as Floss/Flossie, Florence was a beloved ‘Sis,’ mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and community member.

Born in San Francisco, California on July 5, 1941 to parents Clarence Lynaugh Melanephy and Florence Katherine (Weiss) Melanephy, Florence learned two things from a young age: to love God and to love the San Francisco 49ers. Florence attended San Francisco’s Presentation High School, graduating in 1959 and began her 50+ year banking career as a teller at Bank of America in San Francisco’s financial district.

Coming from an extended family of Navy men, she met a young sailor, Robert Kelly, from Oroville, Washington, while his ship was docked at the port of San Francisco. At age 18, she and Robert eloped and thus began her life in Oroville. Starting out as a secretary at the Oroville State Bank, she built her career and legacy as a helper and friend to all at Mid Valley Bank, which eventually became Wells Fargo, for many years. Florence finally retired from banking in 2005 but continued to treat those she met and worked with like family for the rest of her life.

Florence and Robert Kelly had two children, daughter, Renee and son, Richard Kelly. Florence and Robert divorced in 1987. In 1994, Thomas Lyn Rise asked Florence to join him on a motorcycle ride and the rest was history. Tom was the love of Florence’s life and they were rarely apart from that day forward. Married in 1997, Florence spent the best years of her life working alongside Tom in their orchard and on their ranch. It brings her family such comfort to know that they have been finally reunited in heaven.

Florence lived her life grounded by her faith and was always guided by the lessons instilled in her by the Catholic nuns from her early years. Florence was a member of Oroville’s Trinity Episcopal Church and actively engaged in numerous community service organizations throughout her life.

She utilized her career in banking by serving as treasurer for service organizations including May Day Committee, Oroville Chamber of Commerce, Oroville Housing Authority and the Oroville Food Bank. She was particularly proud to serve with Tom as Grand Marshals of the May Day Parade. Florence loved participating in projects that made Oroville an even brighter place to live.

Florence loved to travel with family and enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Italy, Ireland, the Caribbean and many trips back to her beloved San Francisco. As much as Florence loved to travel, she loved being with her grandchildren most of all. Florence could be found braving the cold and cheering from the football stands for the team and the cheerleaders, attending wrestling matches, watching rowing regattas and attending many ballet performances. Florence forged special connections with each one and filled them all with unconditional love.

Florence is survived by her sister, Claire (John) Taylor of Severn, MD; son, Rick (Heather) Kelly of Oroville and daughter, Renee (Noah) Hansford, of Dallas, TX and step-children, Terry (Brandy) Rise and Shannon Rise, both of Oroville; grandchildren, Joe (Kelli) Kelly; Krystle (Ben) Kelly Aguilar, Matthew Kelly, Alex Kelly, Lauren (Phillip) Hansford Shera and Hilary Hansford, as well as great-grandchildren, Emmett Kelly, Theo and Adeline Aguilar.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Rise; her parents; her brother, Daniel Melanephy and her sister Ruth Karlson.

Always a California girl at heart, Florence never liked the cold. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the Spring when it’s a little warmer. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1270, Oroville, WA 98844, or to any of Oroville’s community programs that Florence loved to serve.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.