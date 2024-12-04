North Valley Hospital Board approves proposed 2025 Budget

The NVH Board approved several significant financial measures, including a five percent increase in nursing home rates.

NORTH COUNTY — The meeting also served as the Public Hearing to receive public comment on the budget. The budget review held several aspects including analysis of revenues, expenses, projecting the impact of deductions from revenue, estimating changes to volumes and budgeting new positions and capital purchases.

Forecasting healthcare volumes, according to the NVH Administration, “is a complex task influenced by both internal and external factors.” It requires a careful analysis of historical data, current trends, and anticipated changes, all while considering unforeseen events that can disrupt projections. Notable challenges in 2024 were staffing shortages, construction impacts, and IV fluid shortage.

“Staffing constraints were a significant barrier, especially for the Tonasket Family Medical Clinic Provider group, where the need for skilled personnel is constant. These shortages led to reduced operating hours, limited capacity, and delays in patient throughput, all of which impacted the overall volume and revenue potential,”

Ongoing construction projects led to temporary closures and restricted access, particularly affecting the imaging department. A shortage of IV fluids affected multiple departments, notably imaging and surgery where intravenous treatments are essential for patient care. The shortage led to treatment delays and procedural deferrals, impacting patient volumes.

The board considered and approved the 2025 Proposed Budget. Also approved, Resolution #760 Increase of Long Term Care daily rates by 5 percent.

Each year the BOC has the option of increasing the maintenance and operation levy by one percent. This action is taken by resolution and done as a part of the budgeting process. The board considered and approved Resolution #761 Tax Levy Certification.

The board approved the Consent Agenda which included the Regular Board Meeting minutes from October 30, NVH A/P Vouchers NO. 124437-124589 in the amount of $1,417,005.78., and LTC A/P Vouchers No. 24377-24425 in the amount of $281, 475. 41.

In other news, the board approved the medical staff appointments of Robert Bloch, MD; Kathy Fosnaugh, DO Emergency Medicine; Michael Rees, DO Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine.

Also approved were the Active Reappointments of Merry Alto, Md; and Mark Scott. The Courtesy Reappointments of David Munson, MD; John Pabers, Md; Paula Silha, MD; and Susan Whitaker, MD were approved by the board.

The next scheduled regular board meeting is set for Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.