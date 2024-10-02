Flora Faye Burks, 90, died Sept. 20, 2024 in Tonasket, Wash. She was born to Guy and Jessie Allen on May 11, 1934 in Oroville, Wash.

Flora Faye (Allen) Burks, age 90, slipped from her family’s hands into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 20, 2024 in Tonasket, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Jessie Allen; brothers, Gerald and Reggie; sister, Harriette Johnson; husband, John Burks and daughter Melody.

Although she wanted to take her family with her, she is survived by sons, Aaron, Robert (Tammy) and daughter, Calvina (Dan) Walsh; grandchildren, Angela, Joshua, Matthew, Damien, Guy, Elyse, Gerald, Braxton, Jessie and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Flora Faye was born prematurely on May 11, 1934 in Oroville, Washington, just a block away from where she lived the majority of her life. She was quite ill as a baby and her family wasn’t sure if she would survive. Thankfully, she survived and was a blessing to her family, church family and hundreds of other people who were touched by her life.

She graduated from Oroville High School in 1952 and went on to study at Linfield College in Oregon. As a teenager, she worked in her family’s restaurant, “Mom’s Lunch,” as a waitress and cook. While working there she met her husband John Burks with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage. In later years, their favorite pastime was driving in the hills around Oroville.

Flora Faye was an extraordinarily talented and remarkable woman. She was capable of anything she put her mind to do. She will be best remembered as a loving daughter, devoted wife, the best Mom in the world, a friend to many others who would consider her “Mom”, a sincere woman who loved God and others, gentle, kind, compassionate and served both with incredible grit and devotion. Her unselfish spirit would rather that others be thought of and cared for more highly than herself. She leaves behind a legacy of love and service and an example that we can follow.

Per her request, there will be no public memorial service.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements