Washington DNR announces grant funding for post-fire reforestation

OLYMPIA – The Post-Fire Reforestation Financial Assistance Competitive Grant aims to restore forests on wildfire-affected forestlands on lands owned by tribes, nonprofit organizations, industrial and nonindustrial private forest landowners, local governments, and other state agencies through planting, seed collection, nursery and seed infrastructure support, site preparation, and planning.

In June 2024, the Washington Department of Natural Resources announced a request for applications focused on post-wildfire reforestation and related efforts. Five grants, totaling $906,938 and ranging from $114,000 to $268,000 each, have been awarded. These grants will facilitate the planting of approximately 400,000 seedlings. Currently, agreements are being negotiated, with some applicants receiving verbal approvals to begin work while sites are still accessible. All projects are expected to be completed by June 2025.

“This pilot funding was made possible through the Climate Commitment Act and will help expedite recovery and stabilize the landscape after a fire.” said Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz. “We know that this is just a downpayment. We hope for more and we hope communities see the value in these investments in a resilient future.”

The Post-Fire Reforestation Program highlights successful investments in wildfire-affected communities, aiming to attract further funding for a sustainable reforestation initiative. This will ensure a steady supply of seedlings and promote reforestation across various landownerships. Long-term management will help us adapt to climate and biological changes, improving seedling survival. Ultimately, these grants aim to enhance ecosystem recovery, landscape resilience, carbon storage, and the health of forest ecosystems.