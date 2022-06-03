Everett L. Turner

Everett L. Turner was the youngest child in his family, born to his parents Olive and Walter Turner on January 2, 1929 in Seattle, Washington, he passed away on Friday May 27, 2022 at the age of 93.

He spent his early years helping on the family ranch near Chesaw, Washington. He liked to tell, and we enjoyed hearing, the many stories he would share of those years. He graduated from Molson High School in 1946.

After graduating, he went to work for his brother Elvin logging on Pontiac Ridge near Chesaw, and then sometime later he went to Seattle, Washington and bought a service station with his brother George. In January of 1949 he went to work at Grand Coulee Dam, and worked there until June of that same year.

At a Molson Grange Hall dance in 1944, Everett spotted a pretty girl and he told his best friend Paul Loe that she was going to be his wife. Marie Rise was just 14 then, and five years later on June 12, 1949 they were married. Together they worked on the Turner Ranch with his Dad and brother Marion until 1959 when he again went to work with his brother Elvin who by this time had a sawmill in Chesaw.

Ranching and logging were not quite meeting the needs of his growing family, which now numbered 5 children, so in 1962 he went to work for the Okanogan County Road Department, and they moved to Oroville, Washington. In 1973 he became the county foreman for first the Oroville area and later both the Oroville and Tonasket areas.

Everett retired from the road department in 1991 and he returned to ranching with Marie helping her parents on their ranch near Molson. In 1999 they moved to the ranch, where they enjoyed their retirement years. Marie passed away in 2010. A few years later, he moved to Molson where he spent his final years with his lifelong friend and companion, Mary Louise Loe.

Everett inherited from his mother his musical abilities. He could play the piano by ear, he couldn’t read music notes but was able hear a song and play it. He also played the clarinet, accordion and harmonica by ear. We have such wonderful memories of our Dad playing the piano for us.

Everett was a Grange member, joining in 1943. He helped repair and remodel the Molson School building, which is now known as the Molson School Museum as well as equipment and building repairs at the Old Molson Museum. He enjoyed the challenge of fixing and building things.

Everett is survived by his five children, Christina (Howard) Christensen, Cynthia (Steve) Turner, Carol (Randy) Christenson, Celia (Paige) Ruck and Cecil Turner. He has 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, three brothers and one sister.

There will be a graveside service for Everett at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Molson Cemetery in Molson, Washington. Donations may be made to the Molson School Museum, Molson Grange, or an organization of your choice.