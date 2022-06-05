National Weather Service issues regional flash flood alert for Sunday

SPOKANE – The National Weather Service office in Spokane issued a flash flood warning for the area that remains in effect until 7 p.m. today.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” reads the warning, issued at 4:05 p.m.

IMPACTS… Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS… National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms capable of locally heavy rainfall over portions of Washington and Idaho including steep terrain and burn areas from the last couple of years. See: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The alert covers Okanogan, Ferry, Chelan, Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis, Nez Perce, Asotin, Garfield, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens counties. Including the cities of Oroville, Chesaw, Molson, Tonasket, Malott, Okanogan, Omak, Nespelem, Conconullly, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, Mazama, Monse, Brewster, Republic, Curlew, Laurier, Airway Heights, Chewelah, Winchester, Mohler, Nezperce, Curlew, Cheney, Bayview, Hayden, Liberty Lake, Rathdrum, Danville, Valley, Kamiah, Wenatchee, Coolin, Orin, Manson, Clayton, Cusick, Colville, Arden, Ione, Northport, Diamond Lake, Athol, Worley, Cashmere, Plain, Peck, Pomeroy, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Dodge, Addy, Spokane, Sandpoint, Coeur d`Alene, Craigmont, Leavenworth, Clarkston Heights, Malo, Lapwai, Newport, Medical Lake, Deer Park, Culdesac, Lewiston, Entiat, Priest River, Clarkston, Anatone, Blanchard, Post Falls, Gifford, Clark Fork, Peola, Mayview, Careywood, Keller, Chelan, Springdale, Metaline Falls, Asotin, and Inchelium.