Update: Home of barricaded man breached, arrest made

Okanogan County Sheriff ‘s Deputies, the North Central Washington Special Response Team and the East Cascade SWAT Team gather in Tonasket to discuss an attempt to serve a search warrant on a Loomis man Wednesday. The attempt was made after the man, who is prohibited from owning firearms, is alleged to have fired during a dispute with neighbors in the Toats Coulee area. Laura Knowlton/staff photos

LOOMIS – A Loomis man suspected of being in possession of firearms he was not legally able to own, was arrested this morning, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Kortelever, 48, was taken into custody after his Toats Coulee area home was breached in an effort to serve a nationwide search warrant, said Sheriff Tony Hawley. He was charged with second degree assault with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment.

“On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at about 0448 hours Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, along with North Central Washington Special Response Team, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, Spokane Police Department SWAT, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Omak Police Department, Brewster Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol arrived at 492 Toats Coulee Road, Loomis, Washington to serve a search warrant and a nationwide arrest warrant for Kortelever,” said Sheriff Hawley

After an attempt to serve a search warrant on May 24, at the same location, the sheriff’s office was able to secure a nationwide arrest warrant for Kortelever to be served along with the search warrant of the residence, according to Hawley.

“After several hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact and talk to Kortelever over loudspeaker and phone the residence was breached and entered. He was arrested at about 8:58 a.m. Once he was contacted directly by law enforcement he was taken into custody without resistance.

Kortelever was booked into Okanogan County Corrections Center and is currently held on a $100,000 bail.

Previous Article

Search warrant incident ends in unresolved standoff

LOOMIS — An attempt was made to serve a search warrant on a man believed to be illegally in possession of firearms, after a complaint from neighbors who said he had fired in the area after a dispute, remained unresolved Wednesday May 25.

Okanogan County Sheriff ‘s Deputies and the North Central Washington Special Response Team (NCWSRT), with assistance from the Omak and Brewster Police Departments, attempted to serve a search warrant on 48-year-old Jason Kortlever of Loomis yesterday in the Toats Coulee area.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said when the attempt was made deputies heard a shot fired from the vicinity of Kortlever’s residence, adding, “It is unknown whether the shot was fired at deputies or was meant to intimidate them.”

Deputies were attempting to contact Kortlever and search his residence for firearms.

“A search warrant was issued in response to an investigation that was initiated due to a complaint from neighbors who reported that Kortlever got into a dispute with them and then began firing a firearm in the area,” said Hawley. “Investigation revealed that Kortlever had previously lost his right to possess firearms due to a felony conviction.”

Initial contact was made with Kortlever around 3:45 p.m. but he retreated into his trailer and refused to exit, according to Hawley.

The East Cascade SWAT Team and a specialized vehicle responded to a request from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s office for help with a man they were trying to serve a search warrant on refused to come out of his residence and allegedly fired a shot.

Due to the known presence of firearms and past history, further assistance was requested from the East Cascade SWAT Team (ECSWAT). The team is made up of members from the Douglas and Chelan County Sheriff’s Offices and the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments.

“Several factors, including a landslide in the area impeded the team’s ability to deploy in a safe manner. The standoff continued until approximately 11:30 p.m. when it was determined that negotiation had failed, there seemed to be no other individuals in the residence and that no resolution could not be forced without significant risk to the deputies and tactical teams,” said the sheriff.

According to Hawley, there is no longer an active law enforcement operation in the area but “planning and activities” are anticipated.

“We continue to ask individuals to avoid this area if possible,” said Hawley.