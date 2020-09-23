Hugh Charles Maycumber

Dr. Hugh Charles Maycumber, DVM, was born in Chicago, Illinois on Dec 12th, 1923. He went to join his beloved wife Mae (Lindsey) on September 19th, 2020.

Dad is survived by two adoring sons, Chuck and Pam (Best) of Hayden, Idaho and Peter and Jackie (Hawkins) of Olympia, Washington. Brother David, his only living sibling resides in Spokane, Washington. Uncle Hugh was loved by his many nieces and nephews. Grandpa (Grandpa Doc as Mandi and Carli called him) never missed a chance to tease or a chess or checker match. He truly loved his great granddaughter Sophie (pictures, video, FaceTime) but distance and the Pandemic kept them from meeting in person.

A short time after his birth, Hugh traveled by train from Chicago with his mother to join his father at the family ranch in Republic, Washington. He was raised there, graduated from Republic High School and played on the football team.

A member of the Greatest Generation, Hugh served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Solace during WWII and served stateside during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion for 70 continuous years and served in the Honor Guard at many veteran’s funerals throughout Okanogan and Ferry counties. Hugh also worked tirelessly on the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy Project in Tonasket. He processed over 1200 applications that resulted in plaque installations that honor our Veterans.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Dr. Maycumber graduated from the WSU School of Veterinary Medicine and moved to Tonasket, Washington with his wife Mae. Together, they served both large and small animal clients for over 40 years. Dr. Maycumber was appointed to the Veterinary Medicine Board of Governors by Governor Booth Gardner shortly after his retirement and served in that capacity for several years.

Upon retirement, Hugh and Mae returned to Republic where they had met when he was serving as the Ferry County Auditor. They enjoyed building their home and being close to their families. At the ripe age of 80, Hugh learned how to send emails, search the internet and started packing a cell phone. He was always learning and enjoyed challenges when presented.

Hugh’s life was one of service to his country and community (school board/city council) and a strong Catholic faith that guided and supported him every day. We will all miss Hugh but we should certainly be glad for his full life and the example he set.

Due to the COVID Pandemic restrictions, a small Catholic service will be held for the immediate family.

Donations can be made on his behalf to the Catholic Church or the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy Project in Tonasket, Washington.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.