Cold Springs Fire victims meeting today, Sept. 22

OKANOGAN – There will be a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds to discuss what’s next for victims of the Cold Springs Fire, which burned nearly 189,923 acres in Okanogan County, destroying approximately 78 primary residences and 60 secondary buildings.

This meeting is being organized by Okanogan County Emergency Management and the Colville Tribal Emergency Operations Center. Topics to cover:

Next Steps:

Burn debris removal

Financial assistance

Red Cross assistance

Okanogan County Long Term Recovery:

· Donations

Cash

Household items

Ranch supplies such as hay and fencing

“This will be the first of many meetings as we work to recover from the Cold Spring Fire. The Donation Center at the Omak Community Center is closed,” states Okanogan County Long Term Recovery. “We will be assisting those families who lost their home with the continual donations we are receiving on behalf of the community. We will be handing information out where to send donations, what donations are needed, and contact information for the donations.”

Questions Call:

Colville Confederated Tribes Emergency Operations Center at 509-634-7350 or Okanogan County Emergency Management at 509-422-7206

If you suffered a loss in the Palmer, Cold Springs or Pearl Hill fires, Emergency Management encourages you to contact contact the Lead Disaster Case Manager, Jessica Rounds at: jessicaocdcm@gmail.com or -509-846-5101.

If Rounds is unavailable call Caitlin at Room One at 509-997-2050, Monday through Friday or the American Red Cross at 509-670-5331