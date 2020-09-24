Dixie Corrier Birge

Dixie Kay Corrier was born on her Pappy’s ranch on the Chewach now known as Chewuch River near Mazama, Washington on July 21, 1937. Her parents were Dorothy Rosalie Wilson Corrier and Rollie Gwen (Bud) Corrier.

Her only sibling, Donald Earl, was born three and a half years later and preceded her in death on January 18, 2000. Both their maternal and paternal grandparents had homesteaded in the Methow Valley. They lived on the Methow River in 1948 when a historic flood sent a wall of mud and silt through their home, destroying it and all furnishings. They relocated to Oroville, Washington, where Bud was the head sawyer for Zosel Lumber Mill for 35 years until retirement.

High school years were fun filled for Dixie with lots of friends and school activities. She was a cheerleader, majorette baton twirler, Carnival Queen, and played Ma Belsnickle, in the comedy farce, A Hillbilly Weddin’, where she portrayed a mother of six unmarried daughters. Funny, as she later became a mother of four daughters in real life. Her boyfriend at the time, kept telling her about this “really great guy” who had moved to town from Arkansas. She decided she’d better meet him, Dwight Birge. She thought he was great, too. They went to the Senior Prom together and were married in Oroville on June 25, 1955. Their first daughter, Debra Lyn, was born in 1956, followed by Dana Kim in 1957, Darby Lee in 1960 and Deidre Erin in 1974.

In the summer of 1958, Dwight and Dixie became more interested in spiritual things which led to studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. They were baptized as members on December 6, 1958. Dixie’s entire life was shaped by that decision. She was a devoted Bible student and volunteered as a Bible teacher until her death.

She was a talented pianist and singer with a beautiful alto voice range. She loved the outdoors, both in its natural state and when she beautifully landscaped it herself. She loved all animals and her many pets, but especially horses and her prized two, Dakota and Kiocho.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In 2006, she and Dwight left their beloved homestead on Chesaw Road and retired to Oahu, Hawaii. She quickly settled in, relishing the weather, vegetation, birds and culture.

With assistance from Hospice, she was lovingly cared for at home by Dwight and her Hawaii daughter, Dana, as she succumbed to heart failure. She peacefully died on August 4, 2020.

Surviving Dixie are Dwight, her husband of 65 years; her daughters, Debra, Dana, Darby and Deidre and sons-in-law, Bill (Debra) and Rick (Dana).

She is Granny to 11 grandchildren, Anna, Chelsea, Anjell, Joel, Tyson, Landon, Erionne, Kirsten, Madison, Reagan and Mason and 10 great-grandchildren.

We will deeply miss her laughter and big hugs until we see her again.

A private Memorial was held.

Condolences may be sent to Debra Hess, P.O. Box 1001, Wenatchee, WA 98807.