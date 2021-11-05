Obituaries
Donovan Gordon Fisher

Donovan Gordon Fisher

Donovan Gordon Fisher

Donovan Gordon Fisher died Oct. 22, 2021. He was born in Tonasket, Wash. where he spent most of his life.

by Gazette-Tribune
Donovan Gordon Fisher

Donovan Gordon Fisher

Donovan Gordon Fisher, known to most as “Fish,” passed away on October the 22nd, 2021. He was born in Tonasket, Washington where he spent most of his life.

He enjoyed riding Harleys and going to classic car shows. He enjoyed the outdoors and going on road trips in the woods.

He worked in the woods for some time but found driving a truck to be his calling. He traveled all over the U.S hauling whatever you could put on a flatbed truck. This took him to some fun and beautiful places.

He loved his family and never had trouble making friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Fisher and Ruth Nixon; two brothers, Allen Fisher and Reggie Nixon.

He leaves behind a daughter, Karen Fleet and a son, Jazz Fisher; a wife, Tracy Fisher and a bunch of family and friends who loved and will miss him. Rest easy my friend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Lois Molenda
Lois Molenda
 By Gazette-Tribune
Anthony “Tony” Walter
Anthony ‘Tony’ Walter
 By Gazette-Tribune
Mark Alan Patterson
Mark Alan Patterson
 By Gazette-Tribune
Alex Douglas
Alexander Robb Douglas
 By Gazette-Tribune
ADVERTISE
IN THE
GAZETTE-TRIBUNE
LEARN MORE