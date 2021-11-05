Donovan Gordon Fisher

Donovan Gordon Fisher, known to most as “Fish,” passed away on October the 22nd, 2021. He was born in Tonasket, Washington where he spent most of his life.

He enjoyed riding Harleys and going to classic car shows. He enjoyed the outdoors and going on road trips in the woods.

He worked in the woods for some time but found driving a truck to be his calling. He traveled all over the U.S hauling whatever you could put on a flatbed truck. This took him to some fun and beautiful places.

He loved his family and never had trouble making friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Fisher and Ruth Nixon; two brothers, Allen Fisher and Reggie Nixon.

He leaves behind a daughter, Karen Fleet and a son, Jazz Fisher; a wife, Tracy Fisher and a bunch of family and friends who loved and will miss him. Rest easy my friend.