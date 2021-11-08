Bradley ‘Brad’ Thayer

Bradley “Brad” Knowlton Thayer died suddenly at home in Toquerville, Utah on September 9, 2021. Born in Seattle, Washington on March 26, 1945, he spent his formative years in the Oroville-Tonasket, Washington area where his parents farmed apples.

He graduated Oroville High School in 1963, spent some time in college and was drafted into the U.S. Army spending that time in California at the Presidio in San Francisco and in Heidelberg, Germany.

Brad married Diana Chard of Placerville, California on June 22,1968. They bought their own orchard in Oroville and later Brad fulfilled his dream of establishing an orchard from virgin land near Wanapum Dam above the Columbia River. They retired 22 years later.

Brad was an avowed atheist. He prided himself on doing individualistic things in his life. He was a good conversationalist and enjoyed a good debate. He was also a good listener and remembered what people had told him about their lives.

Out of necessity, through the years, Brad became good at remodelingand milled distinctive molding to put in the family’s homes. He appreciated history with an emphasis on World Wars I and II and the American Civil War. He utilized the Okanogan area in his youth backpacking, hunting, and skiing. Traveling to new places was done throughout Brad’s life, whenever and wherever he could. In the farming years, there were overseas trips and family backpacking outings. After retirement, the couple drove around North America in a camper van until settling in Utah. Then there were summers on Atlin Lake, British Columbia which included boating, hiking, kayaking and trail making. Winters were spent in the Red Rock Country of Utah and Arizona.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Brad is survived by Diana, his wife of 53 years; daughter, Tanya and grandchildren, Bethany and Sebastian, all of Nelson B.C., Canada. He is also survived by his brothers, Terry of Oroville, Washington and Greg of Leavenworth, Washington, their wives, children and grandchildren. Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Pete Thayer.