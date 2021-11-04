Lois Molenda

Lois Molenda – wife, mother, grandmother, health care professional and friend to many – passed away unexpectedly on October 15th, 2021 in Tonasket, Washington. Lois was born on September 9, 1952 in Bismarck, North Dakota.

She married Kenneth Molenda, and soon afterward they started a family. They moved to Tonasket in 1990 and when Ken passed away, Lois decided to make Tonasket her home.

Lois is survived by her four children: Adam, Gerald, Jessica and Kenny and six grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She lit up whenever they came around. Besides family, her other passion was working in her yard and making it look beautiful.

Lois was an extremely caring individual who wanted nothing more than to help others who were in need. She was strong both physically and spiritually and we know now that she is back with the love of her life, Ken, and at peace eating cinnamon rolls with Grandma Molenda.

A service will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.