Deborah Ann Chamberlain, of Tonasket, Washington, went home to the Lord on November 18, 2022.

Debbie was a happy soul who taught us to find joy in everything, took every opportunity to encourage others, had a sense of adventure, a passion for anything Kitty Cat and a deep love of her family.

She is survived by her devoted family, “Netts” Danette Chambers, Zachary Chambers, Sarah Chambers and Matthew Chambers of Tonasket; her dedicated cohorts, Olive and Chewy, as well as many friends in church and the community.

Special Thanks to the ambulance crew, Dr. Ragsdale and the staff at North Valley Hospital, for everything you do.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.