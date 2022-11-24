Winterfest to kick off holiday season in Tonasket

Laura Knowlton/file photo Santa creating giant soap bubbles at the 2021 Winterfest in Tonasket.

TONASKET- Winterfest 2022 is coming to Tonasket next weekend, with festive events being held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3.

The annual event, sponsored by the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce, working with the Tonasket Visitor and Business Resource Center, will include fun activities for the whole family.

Saturday’s festivities start with an Elf Scavenger Hunt, at 10 a.m. Elf hunters will receive their elf hunting list at Tonasket Visitor and Business Resource Center, located at 215 N. Whitcomb Ave. Hunters can have fun visiting participating businesses and find the hidden shelf. All elf hunters will be entered into a drawing.

Other activities at the visitor center will include fire truck rides, a chili cook off, and pictures with Santa from 2-4 p.m.

The traditional holiday parade will roll through mainstreet, with hayrides with Santa, bringing the holiday spirit to the community, Saturday evening at 5 p.m.

The Tree Lighting ceremony will follow the parade.

Vendor and parade applications are located at The Split End and This and That Gift Shop.

For more information regarding Winterfest events call 206-683-2172.

There will be holiday activities on both days in Tonasket, located in various locations, to help the community kick off the holiday season.

Shoppers can find holiday gifts and much more at Tonasket Ok Chevrolet who will host a Christmas Bazaar featuring local honey, hot chocolate bars, baked goods, homemade gifts and crafts. The Tonasket Booster Club will serve Pulled Pork and Sip, Sip and Sway will be set up selling hot drinks outside.

The hot cocoa bar will be provided by Tonasket Girls Volleyball.

The Grinch and Martha will be present during Ok Chevy’s Christmas Bazaar for a photo opportunity and will be available for purchase. For more information contact Angie Gavin at 509-429-4459.

Shoppers can browse for gifts during the Tonasket Community Cultural Center Bazaar, located at 411 S. Western Ave. They will have homemade gifts and specialty products Friday through Sunday. Doors will open Friday for shoppers at 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Sunday will be the final day for the event starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Shoppers can find a place to warm themselves from the chill at The Holy Rosary Catholic Church who will host their annual Christmas Bazaar. The event will be open Friday from 1-6 p.m and Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.