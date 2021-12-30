Dean Allen Farver

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 we lost our dad, poppa, husband and friend. Surrounded by family, Dean Allen Farver passed peacefully in Seattle, Washington.

U.S. Air Force

Born on May 11, 1936 to Harold and Evelyn Farver, Dean grew up in Tonasket, Washington where he was active in football, basketball and played the trumpet in band. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959 stationed in New York and Japan.

He returned to Tonasket and married Marcia McGuire in 1960; they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in August. They lived in Tonasket and Oroville, Washington before moving to the Spokane area and eventually Seattle raising four kids along the way.

Dean was known to cut a rug whenever he had a chance. He and Marcia were always the first on the dance floor showing off their swing dancing skills. Dean loved sports, especially football and basketball, never missing his kids play in games throughout school. He was an avid fan of the Seattle Sonics and Seahawks.

He was a very social and kind man always reaching out to meet and get to know people. He was known for inviting strangers to dinner when they had nowhere to go after church. He loved singing in the choir and listening to music from the big band era.

Dean was a family man and loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Known as Poppa to his eight grandchildren, he enjoyed watching them grow and attending as many of their activities and events as possible.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn Farver and his sister, Beverly Chorey. He will be fondly remembered by his wife, Marcia; his four children, Kelly Farver (Lori), Kathy Henderson (Don), Susan Duthweiler (Scott) and Kris Farver (Brooke), as well as eight grandchildren, Stephanie Raley (Travis), Jeffrey Farver (Becca) and Lauryn Story (Adam), Max and Alexandria Henderson, Cole and Kate Duthweiler and Logan Farver.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Seattle area in the summer of 2022.