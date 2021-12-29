Carl Charbonneau

Carl Charbonneau, 67, of Oroville, Washington, passed away November 21, 2021 at home. Carl was born in Omak, Washington to Rose and Howard Huntley.

He was later adopted in 1957 by Vernon and Irene Charbonneau. Carl was raised in Wauconda, Washington, where his parents owned the store. In 1972, Carl graduated from Tonasket High School. In September of the same year he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, which he served in for three and a half years. In 1976, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

U.S. Marine Corps & U.S. Army

In 1986 his daughter, Victoria, was born followed by his son, William, in 1987. In 1988 he was honorably discharged from the Army after 13 1/2 years. In 1992, he moved back to Oroville with his family. During that time he worked at the Super Duper until his retirement in July 2019. He married Wilma Colburn in 2016. He will greatly missed by his family and friends.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



He was preceded in death by his biological parents, Rose and Howard Huntley; adopted parents, Irene and Vernon Charbonneau; sister, Doris Bevins, and brothers, Sam Huntley and Wayne Charbonneau.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Charbonneau; daughter, Victoria (Charles) Rosenow of Oroville, Washington; son, William (Jennifer) Charbonneau of Bakersfield, California; grandchildren, Melody, Cameron, Jessie, Justin, Lillian and brother, Harold (Pat) Huntley of Hobbs, New Mexico.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.