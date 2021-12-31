Kirk Hirst

Kirk Donald Hirst was born June 9, 1958 at St. Martin’s Hospital in Tonasket, Washington. He joined three sisters and one brother, Tedi, Debra, Candace and Kim Hirst. Two years later on his second birthday his sister Julie was born. He never really got over having to share his birthday with his younger sister.

Kirk lived here in Oroville, Washington, graduating from Oroville High School and then going to work in the apple sheds. Kirk was a forklift driver until he retired. People said it was impressive watching Kirk move and stack those bins. Kirk and his brother Kim liked to hunt and fish. He found the place he truly loved on Fletcher Mountain. He spent most of his time up there restoring the cabin and soaking up the outdoors.

Kirk left us much too soon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Candy and his mother, Rae Jean Hirst. He is survived by his companion, Tina Hirst; sisters, Tedi Fletcher (Noris Rise) and Debra Hunter; brother, Kim (Betty) Hirst and his “Mom always liked you best!” sister, Julie (Buck) Sylvester.

Even though Kirk never had children of his own, he was that special uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. He had a very special relationship with his nephew Gary “Gar Dog” Hirst. Kirk said Gary was meaner than a junk yard dog when he was a little guy, so Kirk named him “Gar Dog” and it stuck.

Kirk, all of your friends and family miss you and especially your dog, Gage.

We will have a memorial on Fletcher Mountain come spring.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.