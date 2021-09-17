Obituaries

Shirley Lee Jefferts

Shirley Lee Jefferts, 83 of Oroville, Wash., died Aug. 21, 2021. She was born Aug. 25, 1937 in Pasadena, Calif.

by Gazette-Tribune

Together with her sister, she moved to Oroville in 1989 where they built Orchard RV Park on Lake Osoyoos. Shirley truly enjoyed owning the RV park and made many long lasting friendships there.

Shirley is survived by her son, Tim Goodrich of Arizona; her twin sister, Sharon Harris of Oroville; brother, Ron Clark of South Carolina and niece, Debra Olson of Puyallup.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

