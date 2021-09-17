Shirley Lee Jefferts age 83 of Oroville, Washington, died on August 21, 2021 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket. She was born on August 25, 1937 in Pasadena, California.

Together with her sister, she moved to Oroville in 1989 where they built Orchard RV Park on Lake Osoyoos. Shirley truly enjoyed owning the RV park and made many long lasting friendships there.

Shirley is survived by her son, Tim Goodrich of Arizona; her twin sister, Sharon Harris of Oroville; brother, Ron Clark of South Carolina and niece, Debra Olson of Puyallup.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.