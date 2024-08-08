Charles Glen Burbery was born on Sept. 2, 1930 in Horse Spring Coulee near Loomis, Wash. at the Burbery Homestead. He died July 29, 2024.

Charles Glen Burbery was born on September 2, 1930 in Horse Spring Coulee near Loomis, Washington at the Burbery homestead, acquired by his great grandfather, William Peyton Burbery. Charles “Chuck” Burbery was the fifth child of four boys and three girls born to Samuel Richard “Dick” Burbery and Lula Lenora (Garrett) Burbery.

Chuck started school in a one room schoolhouse just down the dirt road from where he was raised, then transferred to the Loomis School. He attended and graduated from Tonasket High School before joining the United States Navy in 1950. He was stationed in San Diego, California and served as head cook aboard the USS Sperry (AS-12). Chuck was honorably discharged in 1954.

While in San Diego, he met and married Ida Lee Strickland and had one daughter, Glenda Jean, before divorcing and returning to Tonasket in 1966. Chuck then met and married Willa Mae “Dicki” Stalder in 1968. They made their home in Tonasket and raised her daughter Sheri.

Chuck worked for Verbeck Construction and the Landereth Sawmill before a career in road maintenance with the Okanogan County Public Works Department. Following his retirement, you could find him in his beloved garden and yard. His other favorite pastime was playing cards with family and friends. He worked at the family ranch in Horse Spring Coulee as well as for friends and neighbors. Chuck loved spending time in the mountains, camping, hunting, fishing and horseback riding. He’s been a member of the Tonasket Eagles #3002 since 1967.

Chuck passed away on July 29, 2024 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 56 happy years, Dicki; his daughter, Glenda (Brad) Carruthers of Carlsbad, California; son-in-law, Mike (Sue) Neal of Kennewick, Washington and three grandchildren, Brendan Carruthers, Chad (Ashley) Neal, Alyson (José) Cortez and daughter. Jackie. Chuck also leaves behind a “special” nephew, Billy Stalder, whom he helped raise; one brother, Lloyd Burbery; one brother-in-law, Chuck (Billie Jo) Stalder and numerous nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheri Lynn; brothers, Harold and John and sisters, Ellen Stotts, Iris Michels and Joy Workman; also, a sister-in-law, Darlene “Boots” (Stalder) Smith.

As per his request, there will be no public memorial service.

