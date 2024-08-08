Colville National Forest enters Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

COLVILLE – Starting Aug. 9, 2024, the Colville National Forest will be entering Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. This Order supersedes order #06-21-00-24-01, signed on July 18, 2024, by Joshua P. White and will become effective Aug. 9, 2024.

This Order is necessary to protect public health and safety due to elevated fire danger. Weather conditions, forest health issues, and the potential depletion of fire suppression resources present a significant community safety hazard in the event of a fire.

Acts Prohibited Under This Order

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including a charcoal, and other open flames. However, pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices are permitted, provided such devices are used in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable material within 3 feet of the device. Any device must have a functioning onoff switch or valve that can extinguish the fire immediately. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or a designated campground, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device. Using an explosive. Possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System Roads and Trails, except minimum travel over bare mineral soil to access dispersed camping. Violating any state law concerning burning, fires, or which is for the purpose of preventing or restricting the spread of fire.

The Forest Service is reminding the public that human-caused fires are preventable, and we all have a role to play in reducing the risk of wildfires. It is essential to be aware of fire restrictions before visiting National Forests and to take every possible measure to protect our cherished forests and communities from the devastating impacts of wildfires.

Stay up to date on news from the Colville at our website https://www.fs.usda.gov/colville, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/colvillenf.