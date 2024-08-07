Oroville hosted Lake Osoyoos Cup Jet Ski Races & Oroville Family Festival

The Lake Osoyoos Cup Jet Ski Races took place last weekend with racing on Saturday and Sunday at Oroville’s Deep Bay Park.

OROVILLE – The Lake Osoyoos Cup Jet Ski Races took place last weekend with racing on Saturday and Sunday, as well as several other family-oriented activities.

The races attracted more racers to the event than any other this year, according to the PNW WaterX, which sponsors the event.

The race, which takes place on Osoyoos Lake off the shores of Oroville’s Deep Bay Park, was particularly exciting as airplanes were scooping water from the lake in the background of the course to fight the Sunset Fire northeast of Oroville.

The race was well attended as it was the last chance to pick up points to qualify to race the IJSBA International Jet Ski World Finals at Lake Havasu.

In addition to the jet ski races, the event included Apple Bin Races, a horseshoe tournament and a cornhole tournament. There was also live music and food vendors.

The weekend results for the Lake Osoyoos Cup:

Ski Women’s 2 Stroke Lites

1. Trinity Kecker

2, Lauren Turner

3. Krista Brown

4. Brittany Hughes

Runabout Open (any ski)

1. Matteen Makari

2. Dalton Johnson

3. Taylor Johnson

Ski 2 Stroke Lites

1. Trinity Klecker

2. Ryan Turner

3. Chris Wolley

4. Wyatt Kennedy

Beginner

1. Garrett Sullivan

2. Krista Brown

3. Matteen Makeri

4. Olivia Harnack

Ski 2 Stroke (No AM Hull)

1. Wyatt Kennedy

2. Chris Obuch

3. Cole McIntyre

4. Ian Stafford

Ski Junior (10-15 2-stroke lites)

1. Wyatt Kennedy

2. Bella Mendoza

3. Rodolfo Mendoza Jr.

4. Adalin Acevedo

Ski Vet Open (35+)

1. Barry Ault

2. Garrett Marr

3. Ian Stafford

4. Savannah Hoover

X2

1. Tom Yamamoto

2. Chip Perkin

3. Chris Sbragia

4. Jordan Smith

Ski 4-stroke (1050-1500)

1. Wyatt Kennedy

2. Nathan Clements

3. Garrett Marr

Runabout (Non0Turbo 2- & 4-Stroke)

1. Dalton Johnson

2. Taylor Meliza

3. Mateen Makari

Sport Spec

1. Mateen Makari

2. Barry Ault

3. Lauren Turner

4. Tom Yamamoto

Ski Open GP (Any Ski)

1. Emory Knotts

2. Chris Wolley

3. Ryan Turner

4. Nathan Clements

Ski Vintage (550-650)

1. Chris Obuch

2. Robert Hosmer

3. Jordan Smith

4. Nathan Clements